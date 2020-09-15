Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Haleem Adil Shaikh, PTI leader and party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his recent week-long tour to the city had given nothing to the flood-affected people, but lectures, which made them feel extremely disappointed.

Talking to the media here on Monday, Shaikh said on the other hand, President Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail during their visit had distributed thousands of ration bags, tents and other relief goods among the affectees, without any discrimination.

He accused the Sindh government of providing relief items to its political favourites only. Hitting out at Bilawal, he said that the PPP chairman during his recent tour kept raising hue and cry over ‘non-provision’ of share to Sindh by Centre under the NFC Award, but little did he realise that the federal government had already reached out to the people flood victims while the provincial government did not.

The PTI leader alleged that the provincial ministers were minting money in connivance with the corrupt Irrigation Department officials. Shaikh alleged that breaches were deliberately created in LBOD drains to get more government funds for plugging them.

“Instead of providing relief goods to the calamity-hit people without any discrimination, the district administration distributed relief goods only to the blue-eyed boys of the PPP government in Sindh,” he reiterated.

He asked the Sindh government to ensure fair distribution of relief goods among the flood victims rather than leveling baseless allegations against the federal government. MPA Dua Bhutto, Raja Abdul Haq, Aftab Qureshi, Malak Abdul Ghaffar and other PTI office-bearers were also present on this occasion.