ISLAMABAD - A delegation headed by Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan was also present. “Matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed during the meeting,” says the statement issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing following the meeting.

“The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process and said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan’s sincere and unconditional support.”

On this occasion, COAS said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region and all elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day to discuss the matters related to Afghan peace talks with the Pakistan leadership.

A US embassy statement said Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad and held a meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior Pakistani officials. Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for its role in advancing the Afghanistan peace process. Ambassador Khalilzad expressed appreciation on behalf of the United States, especially the important role that Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa played in facilitating the start of the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha on September 12, and stressed the need for ongoing regional and international support for this historic opportunity for peace,” the statement said.

It added: “As Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said ‘The United States will never forget the solidarity of our many allies and partners who have stood with us in the long struggle to end this war’.”

Khalilzad, who attended inaugural sessions of Doha dialogue, was accompanying a three-member delegation of senior US officials. Afghan presidential spokesperson Sediq Seddiqi tweeted that the presence of government negotiators at the talks “is aimed at achieving a ceasefire, ending the violence and ensuring lasting peace and stability in the country.”