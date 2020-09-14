Share:

LAHORE - Former Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Justice (R) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Saleem Malik’s appeal in the matter relating to the contents of the April 2000 conversation transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which the former cricketer has failed to respond to till date. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman on Monday said that the board will share further details in relation to the date and venue for the hearing as soon as they are confirmed by Justice Chauhan. “Until such time, the PCB will make no comment on the matter,” he said.