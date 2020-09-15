Share:

KASUR - Four members of a family including a minor girl were gunned down in Kasur on Monday.

According to details, unknown culprits who came on motorcycle barged into a house located at College Road in Dhoor Kot area, ‘A’ Division police station jurisdiction district Kasur and opened indiscriminate fire at the residents, killing three persons on the spot and injuring to four others. Among the deceased three including head of family identified as Abdul Hameed, his wife Naila Bibi and a daughter Zahra Batool. Getting the information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies and injured to Lahore General Hospital. During treatment a minor girl succumbed to her bullet wounds, taking the death toll to four in the firing incident. Meanwhile, the city circle police have arrested two suspects, while the case of the incident has not been lodged yet.