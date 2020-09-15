Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's fresh medical report comprising four pages has on Tuesday been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) by Advocate Amjad Parvaiz.

Doctors, in the submitted report, have advised Nawaz Sharif to stay in London for best medical treatment. The erstwhile premier has been asked to continue routine walk and therapy.

Nawaz Sharif said he was imprisoned in Pakistan alone due to which his health condition deteriorated. The report termed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo as a high-risk category patient and said all steps must be taken for his heart treatment.