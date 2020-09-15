Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Kohsar police yesterday arrested 5 youngsters on charges of harassing two female travellers and a passer-by in a posh sector of the federal capital and hurling threats of dire consequences at them, informed a police spokesman. The local police have arrested all the five accused and recovered the vehicle they were driving at the time of committing crime, said SP City (Zone) Umer Khan. According to him, a female citizen namely SM appeared before the Kohsar police and lodged a complaint that she along with her friend was travelling from F-10 to F-7 via Margalla Road September 14, 2020 when a group of five boys in a car (LT-894) started chasing them. “The boys who were drunk had stopped us in the middle of the road; abused and molsetsed,” she claimed adding that they also misbehaved with a passer-by namely Moiz Ahmed.

The complainant urged the police to take a legal action against the accused. The police registered a case and begun investigation. Superintendent of Police (SP) City (Zone) Umer Khan, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the police have rounded up all the accused and seized the car. Meanwhile, the five boys, who were held by the National Highways and Motorway Police on charges of harassing a female traveller on Murree Expressway, were produced before a court of law by the Murree police. The civil judge sent the accused to Adyala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the Murree police booked five unknown men on the complaint of a female traveller (HB) that she was travelling to Murree along with her family in a car when the gang of boys passed inappropriate comments and harassed her.

The police alerted NHMP to trace out the culprits. A team of NHMP managed to trace out the accused and arrested them who were identified as Faizan Nadim, Abdullah and Umair Nawaz.