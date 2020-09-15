Share:

Peshawar - Due to necessary work at 132KV GSS Hayatabad, power supply will remain suspended from 08:00am to 12:00pm on 15, 16 and 17 September 2020 for improvement of system.

According to a press release of TESCO issued here on Monday, areas connected with 11KV Shas Kass-I, II, Qamber Khel-I, II, Shahkass Garrison, Shahkass Fort, Royal Foundry, Mohmand Moulding, Shakeel Furnance, Fort Slop and Ali Man Shah would be affected due to this work.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work. The company has asked the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.