KARACHI -Ufone employees have moved to a new modern office in Karachi. Group CHRO, Syed Mazhar Hussain inaugurated the office and addressed the employees.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain stated, “Employees are the greatest asset of the company and keeping them safe and happy while providing them with a comfortable, productive environment for work is our priority. Employees should remain committed and focused to take Ufone onto the path of growth.” Ufone employees have been provided with state of the art facilities at this new location and are quite motivated with the move.

Syed Mazhar Hussain has recently been appointed as Group CHRO for PTCL Group. His diverse experience, passion and profound knowledge of the telecom sector will further strengthen the efforts made by the PTCL Group to transform into a high-performance organization.