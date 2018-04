Share:

MULTAN:-The Rescue 1122 rescued a man who fell into a well in Budhla Santt area on Sunday. District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah informed that Munawar, resident of Mauza Turpai, Budhla Santt, accidentally fell down into a 100 feet deep well. On information Rescue 1122 rescuers rushed to the site and conducted a safe operation, evacuating him from the well. He was shifted to Nishtar Hospital.