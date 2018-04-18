Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The 5th convocation of Quaid-i-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur was held here on Sunday.

The convocation was presided over by the 90 years old founding principal of Quaid-i-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur Prof Dr Nawab Muhammad Khan while a large number of faculty members, doctors, notables of the Bahawalpur city, medical graduates and their parents were also present.

Principal Dr Javed Iqbal has said that the college graduates have earned worldwide appreciation by helping the ailing people in all parts of the globe.

It has brought glory and grace for their alma mater during the last 50 years. "The rapid and multi dimensional invention and innovation has revolutionised the medical profession which has posed gigantic challenge both for faculty members and students to synchronise their capabilities with the new and modern techniques in the multi faceted domain of medical profession," the principal said.

Dr Javed Iqbal further said that the college was the custodian of glorious and splendid heritage of medical profession and its students have glorified their mother institution through their unflinching commitment to serve the ailing humanity both at national and international levels.

"The time is ripe to institutionalise the research and training in the domain of medical profession to meet the current challenges in medical profession," he said.

He named the college auditorium as Prof Dr Nawab Muhammad Khan auditorium to recognise his outstanding services as the founding principal of the institution. He also announced two new medals for the outstanding medical graduates: - Prof Dr Farogh Jalil Qureshi Medal and Prof Dr Sabeeha Farogh medal.

He announced that academic council has decided to hold convocation annually in the 1st week of April every year.

Earlier, he administered oath to the new graduates and said that he himself and all faculty members would strive to turn the potential and talent of medical students into operational excellence by imparting education and training with commitment.

While delivering his presidential address to the participants of the convocation, Dr Nawab Muhammad Khan cherished his 50 years old glorious memories and various steps to bring the dream into reality by building a new institution entitled "Quaid-e-Azam Medical College".

"A small sapling of medical institution has grown into a towering tree of medical excellence during the last 50 years is a matter of common pride for all of us who contributed to bring it on the radar of glory and grace both nationally and globally," he said.

Later, medals and degrees were awarded to graduates jointly by Dr Nawab Muhammad, Dr Javed. Prof Dr Munir Azhar conducted the proceedings of the convocation.