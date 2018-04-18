Share:

OKARA-Officials of the Rescue-1122 Okara won first and second position in the flood fighting course arranged by 176 Brigade Engineering Battalion. The course was arranged at Abdul Hakeem with objective to create awareness among and test capabilities of the rescuers to save people during flood calamity.

A total of 25 Jawans of Okara and Sahiwal Rescue-1122 teams and Pakistan Army HQ 40 Div underwent 12 days long training course at Abdul Hakeem and learnt well about the boat-rowing and running and particulars about the boat engine.

Lectures for further awareness were also delivered in the course besides mock drill was also conducted. Rescue 1122 Okara staffer - Imran Shahid FR and Ammar Yaqon LFR got first and second positions in the course.

They were felicitated and awarded with certificates by the Commanding Officer Abdul Hakeem Cantt.

GAMBLER CAUGHT

A cell-gambler was booked for gathering people for conducting gambling on cellphone. On a tip-off, the Basirpur Police raided and caught Akram, son of Shafi, walking on foot for gathering people for gambling on cellphone. Police registered a case against him.