Share:

BUNER - Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Sunday that verdict of Supreme Court regarding disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was controversial and people would not accept this.

Addressing a public gathering, he said that this was their stance since the first day that political issues should be resolved inside the Parliament instead of taking the same to courts.

He also stressed the federal government and concerned authorities that to merge the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa before the coming general elections, otherwise; the consequences would not be in the interest of anyone, he said. “I challenge all the political leaders to prove me corrupt and hang me”, he said.

He added that they were struggling to get all the rights of the people of KP along with its share in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative. He asked the people to strongly support Awami National Party in the upcoming general elections.

On the occasion, Awami National Party KP head and former chief minister KP Amir Haider Khan Hoti also addressed the gathering and said that during their tenure, they completed a lot of development projects in Buner district. He said that if the ANP came into power in the coming general elections, they would give priority to the district in development projects. He added that in the next elections, they were going to send Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) back to Bani Gala, the residence of Imran Khan in Islamabad suburbs. He said that in recent Senate elections, the PTI members of KP Assembly sold their votes in favour of other parties, which, he said, was a slap on their face and matter of shame for the PTI.

He said that the ANP was the real political power in the province which could not be eliminated from the politics of KP. Provincial Secretary General and MPA of AWAMI NATIONAL PARTY Sardar Hussain Babak also addressed the gathering and said that PTI had misguided the youth in previous elections but they had realised the true face of the PTI and would not be misguided again.

He claimed that development of Buner, especially in the field of education, was brought about by the ANP. He also claimed that ANP was greater public power in Buner. He added that Awami National Party would win the National Assembly seat along with 3 KP Assembly seats in the general elections from the district.

OPPONENTS OF PROVINCIAL AUTONOMY TRAITORS: ANP

Staff Reporter from Ghalanai adds: Awami National Party Mohmand Agency President Nisar Mohmand said on Sunday that those conspiring to end provincial autonomy were traitors as they wanted to divide and destabilise the country.

While talking to local journalists at Mohmand Press Club, Ghalanai, Nisar said that after he started his election campaign in the agency, hundreds of political workers resigned from others parties and joined the ANP by wearing red hats. He congratulated them on joining the Baacha Khan’s caravan.

The ANP Mohmand president strongly condemned the recent Kunduz killing of children in severe words and sought high-level investigation by United Nation into the incident. He said that such policies were not in the interest of anyone whose fuel was innocent children.

He said that the reconstitution of MMA was unmatched and its purpose was to fool the people.

“There are many people who level every type of allegations against the ANP and its leaders to harm the unity of the Pashtuns”, he said, adding that only Bacha Khan struggled to get rid of British slavery. The struggle is still going on, he said. The ANP Mohmand president said that the people of the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) had no basic human rights under the black law of Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR).

He added that Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman was striving to further plunge the people of Fata into darkness. He said that the MMA leaders were not worried about Islam but Islamabad.

He suggested that the solution to all the issues of Fata was an end to the FCR. He said that after the merger of Fata into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, no discrimination would be committed against the people of the tribal belt but they would be ensured their rights.