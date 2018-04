Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN:- - Two women were killed here on Sunday at Amir City area in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station, said police. Unidentified people opened firing at a house and killed Naika Sardari wife of Ramzan and Zarina Bibi resident of Tank. Naika died on the spot while Zarina succumbed to injuries at hospital. Police have registered a case and started investigation.–APP