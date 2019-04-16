Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that he wants the "powers in the country to mainstream victims of terrorism, not banned organisations."

While speaking to the media in Quetta while visiting the families of those killed in the Hazarganji blast last week, Bilawal said it is unfortunate that even after so much blood has flown, the state cannot decide if it is with the martyrs or the terrorists.

“The government has to decide. For how long will they continue with their double standards?” he asked.

The PPP chairman continued, “No one can fight extremism alone but we have to decide for the future. We need to fight this extremist mindset. When we ask for justice we are called an enemy of the state. When I speak against banned organisations, I’m branded an enemy of the state.”

“Are we the enemy of the state or are those banned organisations that are killing our children?” Bilawal questioned.

He added that he has a message for the "powers" in the country that if they want to mainstream anyone, it should be the victims of terrorism, not banned outfits .

Bilawal further said he is also the son of a martyr and that he will not sit quietly until he has rid the country of terrorism. “My entire political career will be for eradicating terrorism so that we can live peacefully in this country.”

"We have to fight terrorism together and we have to protect the oppressed," he added.