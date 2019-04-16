Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before an Accountability Court in Islamabad on Tuesday in a case pertaining to money laundering through fictitious bank accounts.

Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik is hearing the case. The court has summoned 30 suspects, including Zardari, Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majeed, AG Majeed and Adeel Shah Rashdi.

The former president had also appeared before the accountability court on April 8 - his first appearance in Islamabad's accountability court after the case was transferred from a banking court in Karachi upon the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) appeal.

During the last hearing on April 8, two accused offered to become approvers. Kiran and Noreen - two of the 30 accused in the case - requested the court that they be allowed to testify as witnesses.

The court had directed the women to submit their written pleas before the judge and adjourned the hearing of the case.