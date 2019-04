Share:

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi National Junior Squash Championship 2019 reaches semifinal stage, after quarterfinals were played in different categories here at Benazir Bhutto Squash Complex, Liaqat Bagh on Monday.

In U-11 first quarterfinal, Huzaifa beat Abdullah 3-2, winning 12-10, 11-2, 4-11, 3-11 and 11-6, Obaidullah beat Saif Zaman 11-2, 11-2 and 11-1, Ibrahim beat Zaman 11-5, 6-11, 11-1 and 11-9 and Usman beat Azan Ali 11-4, 2-11, 11-9 and 11-2.

In U-17, Asadullah beat Khaqan 11-2, 11-5 and 11-2, Khushal Riaz beat Waleed 11-6, 12-10 and 11-2, in U-19, Hassan beat Junaid 11-8, 12-10 and 11-9, Naveed beat Chn Abbas, Zeeshan Zeb beat Wajid and Hammad beat Ali Sher.