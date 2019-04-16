Share:

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): AJK, KP, Wapda and PAF notched up victories on the opening day of the NDURE National Volleyball Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan was the chief guest and inaugurated the event. Four matches were decided in contrasting style. Gilgit-Baltistan had to toil hard to defeat AJK in the opening match, which they won 27-25, 35-37, 25-23, 25-16. Next three matches proved one-sided affairs. In the second match, KP beat Islamabad 25-22, 25-17, 25-20, Wapda outclassed Pakistan Railways 25-16, 25-17, 25-12 while PAF humbled

Sindh 25-10, 25-9, 25-15.