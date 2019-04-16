Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred schools from receiving fees of summer vacations in advance.

The SHC issued directives to schools that barred administrations to void receiving advance fees and asked complainants to submit documents if any institution collected summer vacations’ charges.

“Supreme Court had refunded one-month fees last year but for what reasons charges are being collected this year against the court’s order,” the court questioned.

The high court, in its order, warned issuance of contempt of court notices against the schools’ administration if found involved in receiving advance fees of summer vacations. On April 8, the Sindh High Court had ordered the privately owned schools to halt recovery of advance fees of more than one month from students.

A high court bench expressed resentment over demand of private schools from students to pay two to three months’ fees in advance. “You people have even move ahead of the tax department,” Justice Aqeel Abbasi said.

“Don’t violate the court orders. We are now tackling the issue leniently, don’t force us to take stern steps,” the Justice warned private school’s violating court orders.

“Are you paying three months’ salaries in advance to teachers,” the bench questioned. “You are paying 25 thousands rupees (to teachers) while getting signed Rs50,000 receipt,” the judge remarked.

“You are giving students challans of three months’ fees. Are you waiting a Supreme Court decision in your favour?” the bench asked.

“What is justification of getting the fees of June and July when the academic session ends in May,” the court asked. It will be unlawful to receive fees (for the period) after end of the academic session, the bench remarked.

“We are repeatedly advising you but you people are not ready to understand,” the bench said sternly.

The bench had ordered school managements to issue a new fees challan to students’ until April 15.