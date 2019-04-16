Share:

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa made some very precious remarks regarding the current justice system in the country at a national conference on “Expeditious Justice Initiative: Roadmap to Time-Bound Criminal Trial Regime”. The crux of his speech was that the justice system couldn’t work efficiently if legislation and executive do not play their part in the deliverance of justice system. One cannot agree more to what CJP said.

It is true that there are many pieces of legislation that are either out-dated or contain loopholes or need revision by the lawmaking body. However, the parliament does not show interest in the most important task that lies before it: legislation and lawmaking. The revelation of CJP that even though the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan had sent many reports to the parliament and the law ministry to go through laws that need amendments or substitution of various parts shows the lack of seriousness of the parliament in this regard.

Furthermore, some issues can be solved with a click of a button but the people go to the courts even for a solution to such problems. One such issue is the cases of successions. This is a clerical job, which the courts should not waste their time and energies on. But the courts are compelled to carry out even administrative duties as well because of a parliament that does not care about the swift dispensation of justice. As a result, the courts are overburdened, and speedy justice remains a dream.

The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in its electoral manifesto laid enough stress on the speedy and effective justice system to ensure the rule of law. However, the ruling party has yet to include the justice system in its priorities. There is no other option for the parliament but to play its role in ensuring a justice system with no ambiguities and loopholes lest another round of judicial activism takes place.