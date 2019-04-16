Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari – while responding to a question by media after hearing in fake accounts case today in accountability court in Rawalpindi – negated presidential form of the government in Pakistan and vowed to resist the move.

“A new experiment is being carried out in Pakistan. See what happens in such businesses. Let them try, we will oppose them,” he said.

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Tuesday appeared before the court second time, while the court issued notice to the chief secretary of Sindh over absence of other accused persons in the same case.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that some accused persons in the case were imprisoned in Karachi’s Malir Jail and were not produced during today’s hearing.

To which, the judge expressed displeasure and warned of a show cause notice to Sindh government if the accused persons were not produced in the next hearing.

Except four accused persons, attendance of all other suspects were marked in the court, whereas bailable arrest warrants were issued for four persons including, Iqbal Arain, Azam Wazir, Nisar and Adnan Javed.

Subsequently, the court was told that Iqbal Arain had died whereas Adnan Javed has been absconding.

Meanwhile, the court ordered the prosecutor to submit Arain’s death certificate in the court.

Moreover, two accused namely Shehzad Ali and Zain Malik were granted interim bail against Rs2 million each.

The hearing was adjourned till April 29.