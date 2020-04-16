Share:

ISLAMABAD - Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed, an AK-21 Regiment Officer, assumed the charge of new Military Secretary to Prime Minister Imran Khan for three years term on Wednesday.

According to statement of the PM media office, the outgoing Military Secretary Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister. During the call, the Prime Minister appreciated the services of outgoing Military Secretary and wished him success in his professional career.

Brig Waseem Iftikhar Cheema has been posted for his new assignment to command a brigade at Lahore Corps.