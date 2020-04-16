Share:

After visiting different cities of the province, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday conducted aerial inspection of the coronavirus lockdown in Lahore, Sheikhupura and adjacent areas.

According to media reports Sardar Usman Buzdar monitored markets, commercial centers, parks, stadiums and industrial areas and expressed satisfaction over the provincial government’s steps to ensure the lockdown.

The Punjab CM paid tribute to the police, Pakistan Army and Rangers who are performing their duties.

However, the CM was also concerned over large number of vehicles running on some of Lahore’s roads and appealed to people to keep themselves safe by staying at home.