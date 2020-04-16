Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the country’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters pertaining to national security, according to a brief statement released by PM Office on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed crucial issues ranging from government efforts in fighting coronavirus to regional security situation including Afghan peace process, India’s renewed efforts to destabilise Pakistan and situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and Line of Control (LoC).

Both the PM and Director General ISI also discussed unscheduled visit to Pakistan by US chief diplomat for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Gen Scott Miller, commander of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and their meeting with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi on Tuesday.