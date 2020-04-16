Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad cities of the Sindh province tomorrow (Friday) in order to monitor Covid-19 situation.In a message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday, the governor said that during his visit, the prime minister would be briefed on funds disbursement among needy families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme by the chief secretary Sindh. “He will visit Karachi in next phase,” said Imran Ismail on the micro-blogging site while divulging details of the premier’s visit.