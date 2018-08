Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fata Region inflicted yet another 11-run defeat on Rawalpindi Region in the Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2018-19 Round Eight, Group-A match played here at Pindi Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, Fata were all out for 185 in 48 overs. Salman Khan slammed 76 and Nasir Faraz 32. Sheraz Khan captured 3-29, M Shawaiz 2-28, Abdul Rashid Minhas 2-30 and Farhan Shafiq 2-52. In reply, Rawalpindi Region were bundled out for 174 in 48.5 overs. Mubasir Khan hit 63 and Raza-ul-Mustafa 50. M Abbas Afridi grabbed 5-27, M Waseem 3-33 and Abdul Raheem 2028.

At KRL Stadium, Dera Murad Jamali crushed Lahore Whites by massive 156 runs. Batting first, Dera Murad were all out for 212 in 49.4 overs. Shahab Bakar struck 77, Muhammad 43 and Abdul Rauf 34. Danish Butt bagged 4-42, Shafey Malik 3-27 and M Arslan 2-47. In reply, Lahore Whites were bundled out for meager 56 in 18.2 overs. Only Abdul Qayyum Shahid (23) crossed double figures. Fahad Hussain captured 4-7 and Zahid Ali 2-20.

At Marghazar Ground, Quetta Region defeated Faisalabad by 17 runs. Batting first, Quetta were all out for 150 in 41.2 overs. Rasheed Ahmed made unbeaten 48. Bilal Javed clinched 4-26 and M Suleman Shafqat 2-19. In reply, Faisalabad were all out for 133 in 44.4 overs. Awais made 50 and Ali Mustafa unbeaten 25. Akhtar bagged 3-28.

At Diamond Ground, Islamabad outclassed AJK by 6 wickets. AJK made 63 all out in 19.3 overs with Fahad Hussain grabbing 4-21 and Hasan Abid Kiani 3-11 for Islamabad Region. The hosts reached home in 12 overs losing just four wickets. Rohail Nazir hit 35. Mohsin Iqbal claimed 3-15.