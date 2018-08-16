Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has released Rs30 million for the construction of Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) at Gwadar under the Public Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2018-19 out of its total allocations of Rs150 million earmarked for the current fiscal year.

In total, the government would be spending Rs1500 million for the construction of MCC, out of which Rs150 are scheduled to be released during the current year, according to the latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

During the fiscal year 2017-18, the government released only Rs44 million for the project, out of its total allocations of Rs110 million earmarked in the developmental programme of last year.

Meanwhile, the government released Rs58 million for the development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) under ADB Regional Improving Border Services Project for which an amount of Rs840 million have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19.

An amount of Rs40 million has been released for the establishment of Inland Revenue offices all across the country for which an amount of Rs200 million have been set aside for the current fiscal year.

Likewise, an amount of Rs30 million have been released for construction of Regional Tax office (RTO) Islamabad out of its total allocations of Rs150 million for the current year.

The government released Rs4 million for construction of Regional Tax office (RTO) at Dera Ismail Khan for which an amount of Rs.20 million has been earmarked under the PSDP 2018-19.

An amount of Rs1.220 million has been released for PC-II design consultancy services for MCC Gilgit, Directorate of CPEC Transit Trade, E-Facilitation Centre, Transit Accommodation, Barracks in Customs Sepoys and for Customs Forensic Laboratory at Sost.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released over Rs22.784 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs 1,030 billion.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism. The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July September), 20% in second quarter (October December), 25% third quarter (January March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April June).