CHITRAL-Another man committed suicide by shooting self here, taking the number of suicides to seven, most of them students, within a week in the most beautiful and peaceful district of the country.

The latest incident was reported in Village Broz near Chitral town. The Chitral police informed that 45-year-old Muhammad Ashraf Khan, son of Muhammad Zahoor Khan, father of three children, shot himself dead with a 12-bore gun in Broz.

The police also said the deceased was a drug addict and killed himself after borrowing the gun from a neighbour.

The actual cause, leading to the suicide could not be ascertained yet, the police, however, have investigation into the incident.

It is to be noted that in the outgoing week, six persons, mostly student including two young women, ended their lives in different parts of Chitral.

Most of them were said to be distressed over poor results in their intermediate examinations.