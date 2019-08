Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will set a new record of ‘lies’ on August 18.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who has failed all the subjects, will be completing its one year on Sunday.

The government has only achieved the target of taking Rs700 billion loan in 12 months, she added.