Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the political leadership of the country to adopt the narrative of the state and avoid unnecessary criticism regarding Kashmir issue.

Talking to a private news channel said it is the duty of UN Security Council to implement its eleven resolutions on Kashmir issue. He further added that the unresolved Kashmir issue poses a big threat to regional peace and stability, therefore the meeting of Special Committee on Kashmir constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Saturday to discuss the outcomes of UN Security Council meeting.

The foreign minister concluded that Kashmir issue has now become an international issue and protests are being held in every capital of Europe for the rights of people in Occupied Kashmir.