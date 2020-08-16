Share:

China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has released a video of Gwadar on Independence Day.

In his tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that there was enthusiasm on the Independence Day celebrations in Gwadar. The enthusiasm of the people of Gwadar was palpable.

Asim Saleem Bajwa wrote that the changing Gwadar can be seen in the video. Portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders were erected in Gwadar on Independence Day, green crescent flags were waved at every house and highway.