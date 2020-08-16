Share:

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has filed a plea with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against an accountability court for declaring him a fugitive in Toshakhana reference.

A division bench of Islamabad High court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamir Farooq will hear the case on Monday.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had challenged his summoning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Toshakhana reference in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Nawaz has requested the court to nullify the accountability court’s decision to advertise his summons in the case and continue his trial through a representative.