ISLAMABAD - The CPEC Authority has launched CPEC Internship Programme to provide opportunities to Pakistan's talented youth to develop skills and have experience in various fields. Chairman CPEC Authority General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced it on Saturday. He said, “in the spirit of youth empowerment and to develop young leaders, we announce to offer an opportunity to the youth to join CPEC specific internship for three months.” Asim Saleem Bajwa said it was an inclusive national project and an engine of growth.

He said human and social development was the government’s focus. The Chairman CPEC Authority said with sixty percent young population, a tremendous opportunity existed to develop young leaders with maximum productivity vis a vis other regional economies. Later, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar appreciated CPEC Internship Programme as an opportunity to Pakistan's talented youth. “A great initiative and opportunity for our youth to acquire experience and skills,” he said on Twitter.