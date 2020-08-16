Share:

Rawalpindi - The family members of a key operative of a sleeper cell of Indian prime intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) were arrested on Saturday from Gujar Khan during a joint raid, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation.

The raid was jointly conducted by Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) police, Rawalpindi police and personnel of Pakistani intelligence agencies, the sources said. Commandos of Elite Force of Punjab were also part of the raid.

However, the key operative of RAW sleeper cell identified as Muhammad Jalal son of Noor Muhammad, resident of Ouli Panjani, Kotli, AJK, managed to flee prior to raid. The detained family members including wife and children of the RAW spy were moved to unknown location for further investigation.

The LEAs have also launched a manhunt for another accomplice namely Shapal son of Muhammad Rafi alias Rafia, who belongs to Ouli Panjani, sources mentioned.

According to sources, AJK police approached the bosses of Rawalpindi police and shared the information that Indian spy Muhammad Jalal along with his family was taking refuge in Gujar Khan. The Rawalpindi police bosses provided assistance to the AJK police and raided a house in Gujar Khan along with personnel of Intelligence agencies and arrested wife and children of Jalal.

Earlier, a First Information Report (FIR) on complaint of Major Salman of Azad Kashmir Brigade of Pakistan Army was registered against accused with Police Station (PS) Fateh Pur, Nakyal.

According to contents of FIR, copy of which was available with The Nation, the accused along with his accomplice was linked with Indian Watchdog RAW and was planning and executing the attacks on armed forces besides sharing accurate locations of Check Posts of Pakistan Army at Line of Control (LOC) with Indian forces to launch mortars and firing on Pakistani check posts.

A senior police officer of Rawalpindi, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.