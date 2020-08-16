Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file supplementary corruption reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others in the Park Lane case on the basis of fresh evidences, The Nation has leant it reliably.

According to officials of NAB, the supplementary reference against Zardari and others is ready to be filed in the accountability court next week as the Bureau investigation team has gathered more evidences Zardari and others.

They said that the liability in this case has jumped to four billion rupees from one-and-a-half billion rupees and two more suspects have also agreed to become approvers against the accused persons.

They said the probe team would present fresh evidences and approvers before the accountability court. Two former presidents of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) had become approvers against Asif Zardari in the same case last month.

On Monday last, the Accountability Court had indicted PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case. Asif Ali Zardari, Anwar Majeed along with nine accused were indicted in the reference via video link hearing.

According to the main corruption reference in the Park Lane case, Asif Zardari had taken Rs 1.5 billion loan from National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the name of a fake company named Parthenon.

During the investigation, it was proved that the PPP leader had done corruption and money laundering with the help of his close aides and loans were taken by showing fake documents and those loans were then used for personal gains.

Asif Zardari was 25 percent share holder in the Park Lane Company and he also made a fake company Parthenon in the name of his employees. Besides, a property was also bought in the IBC Center where the bureau has sealed eight floors