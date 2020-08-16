Share:

ATTOCK - The holy month of Muharram gives us the message of steadfastness, patience, sacrifice and tolerance. We must follow it in true letter and spirit. Provincial Minister Col Muhammad Anwar Khan said this while chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, MPA Jamshed Altaf, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and members of the peace committee were present.

The minister said that we must show solidarity, unity and religious harmony to counter the nefarious designs of our enemy and anti-social elements. He said that we all must cooperate with the administration at tehsil and district level and must settle our issues amicably. DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar said that all arrangements have been finalised for the Muharram and all possible facilities will be provided to the participants of the processions. DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani informed that all security arrangements have been finalised. Control rooms are being established at tehsil and district level to monitor the situation and to handle any untoward incident. All the members of the peace committee assured maximum cooperation during Muharram. They said that complete religious harmony prevails among all the sects. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Col Muhammad Anwar Khan along with Chairman PAC Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari and DC Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated eKhidmat Markaz where more than 70 services will be provided under one roof which include approval of buildings, housing societies, different certificates to the people in a friendly environment.

Provincial Minister said that government is making all out efforts to facilitate people using information technology.