Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has lamented that Muslim world is caught in a downward spiral with majority of its rulers acting as puppets of the imperialistic forces. Addressing a conference of the JI workers at Mansoora on Saturday, he said the rich resources of the Muslim world were under occupation of the international powers which led to the widespread poverty and illiteracy in Islamic countries. Enemies of Islam, he said, shattered the socio-cultural and politico-economic fabrics of Muslim Ummah with conspiracies and they were constantly pushing their agenda through their agents. To confront these challenges, he said, Muslims should create unity among their ranks by pushing aside their minor mutual differences. Senator Siraj said the Kashmir and Palestine were the burning issues of Muslim world and there was need to hold an urgent meeting of the OIC to devise a solid strategy for the freedom of the occupied land from Indian and Israel. He said Muslim world should be given veto power in the UNO. He paid tributes to the sacrifices made by the people of Palestine and Kashmir for the liberation, saying Jamaat-e-Islami was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them in their struggle.