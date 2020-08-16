Share:

SIALKOT - The University of Sialkot celebrated 74th Independence Day with great pomp and splendor, gaiety, fervent zeal, and deep patriotism. Faculty and students presented their tributes to all the freedom heroes. The honorable Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Saeed Ul Hassan Chishti hoisted the flag and later in his speech he presented homage to the founder of the nation and all those who took an active part in the freedom movement. The vice-chancellor said, “Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent and we stand by with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, as the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.”