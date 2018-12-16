Share:

A ceremon to pay tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of Army Public School and College was held at Warsak Road in Peshawar today.

The ceremony started with a special prayer for Shaheeds, followed by national anthem.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman laid a floral wreath at the martyrs' monument and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Later, he joined the families of Shuhada, large gathering of locals, school children and staff for Quran Khawani within school premises.

During interaction, the Governor said that entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families. He said that APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism.