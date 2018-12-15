Share:

LONDON:- The owner of a winning £76m lottery ticket has come forward after an appeal, Camelot said. The EuroMillions ticket was bought somewhere in the parliamentary constituency of Boston and Skegness. It matched five main numbers and two Lucky Star numbers to win the entire £76,369,806 jackpot in the draw on 2 November. The appeal started when the ticket’s owner failed to claim the prize. Camelot said it would be unable to release any further details - such as whether it was an individual or a syndicate winner, or where the ticket was bought - unless the ticket-holder decided to go public.