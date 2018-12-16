Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentence awarded to fifteen hardcore terrorists.

These were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, attacking the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, abetting suicide bombers in an attack on Christian Colony near Peshawar, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted into death of 34 persons, including 21 Armed Forces, 9 Frontier Constabulary and 2 Police Officials alongwith 2 civilians, whereas, injuring 19 others.

These convicts were tried by special military courts.

All the convicts were members of proscribed organization.