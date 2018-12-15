Share:

Rawalpindi-An aged couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a room of their house at 7th Road within limits of Police Station New Town, police investigators said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Pervaiz Rafique, 55 and his wife Saeeda Pervaiz, 45, whose bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy, police added. The reason behind the mysterious deaths is yet to be ascertained by the police.

According to police investigators, the couple was living with 3 siblings in a house on 7th Road. They said that the couple went to sleep last night but did not wake up in the morning which made the siblings worried. Police said that the siblings called police and Rescue 1122 which opened the door and found the couple dead.

Talking to media men, Station House Officer PS New Town Sub Inspector Qaiser Nadeem said that police found a couple dead in a room. He said that the reason behind the death was not known and police were waiting for the medico-legal report by doctors for cause of death. The happening of incident was mentioned in daily crime register, he said.

On the other hand, the authorities have seized a mobile phone and internet device from the possession of an inmate imprisoned in Adiala Jail, official sources said. The accused was identified as Tanveer. However, the jail administration is hesitating in initiating legal action against the accused.

According to sources, the jail administration, on a tip off, conducted search operation in a barrack in Adiala Jail and seized a mobile phone, SIM and an internet device from the custody of Tanveer. The contraband was later given into custody of Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar with a request to launch action against the prisoner. Sources said that so far no action had been taken against the accused. Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar did not respond to queries from The Nation.