HYDERABAD - PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said the parliament alone has the right to take decisions about the nation, adding individuals with three-year terms have no right to do so.

"What right does an individual, who has a tenure of three years, to make decisions about our nation? Only parliament has this right and no one else," said the PPP-co-chairman while addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

"There have been 900,000 case pending in courts, you should look into those," Zardari said, without elaborating further. He said that everyone should remain within legal and constitutional limits.

"You have no future, why do you decide about the future? I say it even today that one should act while remaining within legal and constitutional bounds," he said. "It would have been better if transparent elections were held and political parties could have formed a government through consensus," he maintained.

The former president also criticised the 100-day performance of the PTI government. Zardari said the PPP not only reclaimed Swat from a terrorist leader, Sufi Muhammad, but also kicked out the then president, Pervez Musharraf, from the presidency in their initial 100 days of government.

Speaking about Pervez Musharraf, he said: "I don't want his death, I want his life. I want him to see that the movement he tried to curb, is still alive today."

He said only a party of the masses could understand their needs and problems, not the "parties that are made".

Firing a broadside at the incumbent premier, Zardari said if he could run a government in a good way then it did not imply he could also play good cricket. “I don’t know how to play cricket. I know politics and I can do that,” he said.

Zardari suggested the government to provide opportunities to local businessmen and facilitate stock exchange and invite experts from abroad.

He criticised the ongoing anti-encroachment drive and added that PTI government deprived above 0.5 million people of their livelihood in Karachi. He said the government should provide substitute places to the people before the anti-encroachment operation. Zardari said, “I get angry when someone takes away the rights of the poor.”

He said PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto transformed Pakistan into a nuclear power and his wife Benazir Bhutto had gifted latest missile technology to the country.

The PPP leader lashed out at the PTI government and termed it incompetent and asked the rulers to stop mockery with the country and the masses. “I can feel the pain of the poor in the country,” he said.

“It is our first priority to provide the masses with drinking water; we need to work today for our future and come up with new ways to generate water resources,” Zardari said and added that the entire province is facing a severe dearth of water.