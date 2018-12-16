Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday submitted a report on costing and pricing of services and consultations of private hospitals to the Supreme Court. Charges have proposed for all types of treatments, surgeries, consultations, admissions, wards, rooms, etc. “Grading of the private hospitals has been done earlier, and rates have been proposed on the activity-based costing, that is, cost has been calculated prior to proposing prices and fees,” said the spokesperson of the Commission. He has also mentioned that in compliance to the SC orders, the report has been uploaded on the PHC website, which can also be downloaded. “People can email their suggestions and proposals at till the evening of December 19,” he added. –Staff Reporter