In a latest move for the revival of country’s economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, ordered to launch a comprehensive crackdown against ‘hawala, hundi’ business, and individuals, buying properties abroad.

As per details, the prime minister directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those involved in ‘hawala, hundi’ [illegal money transaction] business and purchasing properties abroad through illegal means.

FIA has been ordered to keep its offices 24 hours open in Karachi while teams were formed for action against bitcoin and selling of illegal cards of foreign tv channels.

Earlier on November 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to finalize a new legislation to effectively deal with the offences related to money laundering.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his office, PM Imran had also directed to further strengthen the existing laws to effectively check hawala hundi and other illegal practices that were negatively impacting the economy of the country.

It was decided during the meeting that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), being the regulatory authority in the banking sector, would take action against elements who were involved in facilitating opening and operation of fake bank accounts in the country, reads the statement.

The meeting also decided that necessary amendments would be introduced in the existing laws including Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 to further strengthen these laws for effectively dealing with the cases of money laundering and other illegal practices.