ISLAMABAD M Shoaib becomes the crowned champion of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Futures (F-2) Tennis Tournament-2018 boys’ U-18 singles category after hammering Subhan Bin Salik in straight sets in the final played here at Senator Dilawar Ababs PTF Complex on Saturday. Shoaib took the first set 6-2 as he broke second and fourth games of Subhan while he won the second set 6-3 after breaking third game of Subhan. In the U-14 final, Sami Zeb beat Uzair Khan 6-1 and 6-4 to land the title. In the men’s doubles final, Darko Jandric/Cheong-Eui Kim beat Sora Fukuda/Rio Noguchi 6-3 and 6-4, the men’s singles final will be played today between top seed Korean Cheong-Eui Kim and 4th seed German Kai Wehnelt while ladies singles final will be played between Ushna Shuail and Sarah Mehboob.–Satff reporter