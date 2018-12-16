Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Ch Fawad Hussain Saturday said former president Asif Zardari should better start counting his last days in politics instead of enumerating the PTI government’s initial 100 days. It was strange that the people, who had ruined the country in their thousands days of rule, were passing their judgement on only 100 days of the PTI govt, he said referring to the speech of Zardari at a public meeting in Hyderabad.

The minister, in a statement, said the whole nation knew very well that who had looted the public wealth and the opposition would fail in its attempts to mislead the people in that regard.

He said Zardari had turned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which was once a national political force, into a regional party. Zardari had done that job, which dictator General Ziaul Haq could not do, he added. He said the nation questioned Zardari who had given him the right to loot and plunder the state assets and national kitty. The opposition started clamouring the mantra of democracy when they were questioned about the misdeeds they had done while in power, he added.

Fawad said Asif Zardari in fact wanted his cronies be appointed at the key posts, but the PTI would never allow it to happen. Had he and others not done anything wrong, they would not have been in trouble, he added.

He said for giving an identical statement, Zardari had to flee to Dubai and live in leisure for three years.