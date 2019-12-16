Share:

SIALKOT-Young artistes held spellbound the audience with a fabulous performance during historic play “Heer Ranjha” staged at the auditorium of University of Sialkot (USKT) here on Sunday.

The artistes from Lahore-based volunteers’ Sangat Group gave a fabulous performance by highlighting various aspects of “Heer Waris Shah.”

The main theme of stage play was taken from Sufi Poet Waris Shah’s Heer. Sangat Lahore Group’s all the female artistes gave 90 minutes long non-stop performance and won the hearts of the audience. The auditorium of the University of Sialkot (USKT) was echoed with big clapping for the artistes who successfully exhibited their captivating artistic capabilities.

A large number of the participants including students, teachers, retired and serving senior educationists showed keen interest in this stage play and highly hailed the performance.

Chairman University of Sialkot Faisal Manzur, CEO Rehan Younas, Kaleem Raza (Director Students Affairs) Sangat Lahore Group’s artistes said that holding the stage play was to raise the artistic capabilities in the performing art in this regard.

They lauded the performance and termed it amazing and marvellous display of performing arts by female artistes.

They pledged more efforts for the promotion of dramatic cultural activities at University of Sialkot (USKT) in collaboration with Sangat Lahore Group.

A large number of the people from all walks of life attended and watched the play.