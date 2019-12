Share:

MULTAN - The officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested a passenger included in the intel agency’s blacklisted persons upon his arrival at Multan airport. The passenger, who is identified as Asif Raza and blacklisted by the intelligence agency, was arrested after arrival at Multan Airport through a Sharjah-Multan flight. Sources said that Asif Raza was wanted to FIA in many cases. The arrested person was shifted to FIA circular office for further investigation.