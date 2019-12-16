Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 5th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championship 2019 got under here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex (ITC) on Sunday with qualifying round of matches were decided on the inaugural day. Senator Taj Haider, along with ITC Managing Director Fazle Subhan, will address a press conference today (Monday) here at 2:00pm to inform the media about details and prize money of the event. A total of 49 qualifying round matches were played on the first day, where Khursheed Abbasi, Shaheen Mehmood, Ibrahim Omer, Numan Aftab, Aman Atiq, Faizan Fayyaz, Jibran ul Haq and Sami Zeb qualified for the men’s single main draw after winning three matches each in the qualifying draw. The men’s singles main draw matches will be played today (Monday) at 9:30am. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, pairing with Aqeel Khan, has confirmed his entry in the men’s doubles and will be seen in action on Tuesday as they got bye in the first round while top female players have also confirmed their entries including Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mehboob Khan, Mehak Khokar, Mahin Aftab, Esha Jawad and Noor Malik.