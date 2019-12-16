Share:

LAHORE - DFA Green FC Kohat, Peshawar Combined FC, DFA Chitral FC and DFA Swabi FC have qualified for the semifinals of the Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup 2019, which is in progress at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar.

The semifinals will be played today (Monday), while the championship decider will take place on December 17 at 5pm under flood lights. The first match of Super8 was played between DFA green FC Kohat and Pak Rose FC Haripur and after a tough contest, Kohat emerged as winners. The first half of the game was dominated by Kohat, where Asad and Khayaam scored in 6th and 14th minute of the game to put their team in the lead. Haripur fought back and scored two back-to-back goals to level the scores. Faisal and Saddam from Haripur scored in the 42nd and 59th minute to level the match. Later on, the match was decided on penalties where Kohat beat Haripur by 4–3.

The second Super8 game between Peshawar Combined FC and Shah FC Charsadda ended in a 0-0 draw as the match was then decided on penalty shootout, where Peshawar beat Charsadda 8-7. In third Super8 match, DFA Chitral FC beat Aatish FC Tank 1–0 with Yousaf scoring the only goal. In the last Super8 game, DFA Swabi FC routed Bannu Red FC 2-0. In the semifinals, DFA Green FC Kohat will take on Peshawar Combined FC while DFA Chitral FC will vie against DFA Swabi. Both semifinals and the final will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and Suno FM 89.4.